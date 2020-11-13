Online exam software sparks global student revolt

The remote proctoring industry offers a range of services, from basic video links that allow another human to observe students as they take exams to algorithmic tools that use artificial intelligence (AI) to detect cheating.

But asking students to install software to monitor them during a test raises a host of fairness issues, experts say.

"There's a big gulf between what this technology promises, and what it actually does on the ground," said Audrey Watters, a researcher on the edtech industry who runs the website Hack Education.

"(They) assume everyone looks the same, takes tests the same way, and responds to stressful situations in the same way."

Facial recognition systems - which some proctoring platforms use to confirm the identity of the test taker - are less accurate with dark-skinned people, noted Shea Swauger, a researcher who tracks the industry at the University of Colorado (CU) Denver.

And algorithms designed to detect suspicious movement will inevitably flag disabled students and others who do not move in the way the platforms expect, he added.

Students also are balking at allowing third-party software access to their devices, with some services requiring that students give them permission to read their computer files, monitor their keystrokes and analyze their biometrics.

"It's not just (about) racial bias," said Miguel Bishop, a member of the student senate at California State University in Chico, which uses the platform Proctorio for exams.

"There's the unaccountable data collection and the damage to the student-teacher relationship," he said.

Proctorio CEO Mike Olsen said in a phone interview that the platform is the most convenient way for schools to deal with cheating in the COVID era.

"Taking an exam in the comfort of your own home, on your own schedule, is less invasive," he said.

Critics of the technology often misunderstand how it works, he added, emphasizing that the tools do not directly identify cheaters, but simply flag suspicious behavior to universities.