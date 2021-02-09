Online registration for admission test 7-18 March

Online registration for admission test in first year honours of 2020-21 academic session of Rajshahi University (RU) will begin from 7 March and will continue till 18 March, a media release said today (Tuesday).

Upon completion of the scrutinising process of the preliminary application, the qualified students have to submit the final application from 23 March and will continue till 31 March, reports news agency BSS.

Date of the admission test will be informed within the next couple of days.

Only the students, who have passed HSC/equivalent and ‘A’ level examinations in 2020, will be allowed to submit their entry test applications.