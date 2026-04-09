Some Dhaka edu institutions to pilot 3 days online and 3 days in-person classes
In consideration of the global energy crisis, severe traffic congestion in Dhaka, and the evolving realities of a technology-driven education system, the Ministry of Education has decided to introduce, on a pilot basis, a blended learning model, combining online and in-person classes, in several selected educational institutions in the capital.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon made the announcement at a press conference held at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka today, Thursday.
The initiative is set to commence next week. It is understood that institutions such as Viqarunnisa Noon School and College will be among those implementing the system.
Under this arrangement, classes will be held six days a week, with three days conducted online and three days in-person.
According to the schedule, in-person classes will take place on Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday, while online classes will be held on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Friday will remain the weekly holiday.
Teachers will be required to be physically present at their respective institutions while conducting classes. The system will be implemented in institutions that possess the capacity to support it.