Some Dhaka edu institutions to pilot 3 days online and 3 days in-person classes

In consideration of the global energy crisis, severe traffic congestion in Dhaka, and the evolving realities of a technology-driven education system, the Ministry of Education has decided to introduce, on a pilot basis, a blended learning model, combining online and in-person classes, in several selected educational institutions in the capital.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon made the announcement at a press conference held at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka today, Thursday.