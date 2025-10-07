MBBS admission test on 12 Dec: Questions to assess candidates’ human qualities
The date for the 2025–26 academic session MBBS admission test for government and private medical colleges across the country has been finalised. The examination will be held on 12 December.
The decision was made at a meeting held at the Ministry of Health on Monday.
Professor Rubina Yasmin, additional director general (medical education) of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), confirmed the schedule.
She said, “The MBBS admission test will take place on 12 December. Preparations for the exam are underway.”
When asked whether there would be any changes in the examination system, she said, “The question format will remain the same as before, but we may include some components to evaluate students’ human qualities.”
Last year’s MBBS admission test for the 2024–25 session was held on 17 January, meaning this year’s test is being brought forward by more than a month.
According to DGME data, 37 government medical colleges have 5,380 seats, while 67 approved private medical colleges offer 6,293 seats.
In total, there are 110 medical colleges in Bangladesh — comprising both public and private institutions — including one Armed Forces Medical College and five private Army Medical Colleges.