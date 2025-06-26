HSC, equivalent exams begin today

This year, the total number of examination centres across the country is 2,797.

A total of 293 candidates will take part in the examination at eight centres outside the country. The number of total education institutions is 9,314.

The Ministry of Education has informed that all types of coaching centres will remain closed across the country until 15 August.

Legal action will also be taken against anyone who disobeys the instructions and keeps coaching centres open.

The use of any type of electronic device, including mobile phones, by teachers, students, and employees within 200 yards of the examination centres has been completely prohibited.

Recently, a meeting was held with education adviser professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar in the chair in this regard.

Several important decisions were taken to conduct the examination in a fair atmosphere.

Among the decisions taken in the meeting were taking strict legal action against those involved in spreading rumors about question leaks and supplying copies.