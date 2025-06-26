HSC, equivalent exams begin today
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2025 begin simultaneously across the country today, Thursday.
This year, a total of 12,51,111 examinees will appear in the public examination.
Among the candidates from 11 education boards, 618,015 are male and 633,096 are female. There are 10,55,398 candidates under the general education board.
Besides, 86,102 will take part in the examination under the Madrasah Education Board (Alim), and 109,611 under the Technical Education Board.
This year, the total number of examination centres across the country is 2,797.
A total of 293 candidates will take part in the examination at eight centres outside the country. The number of total education institutions is 9,314.
The Ministry of Education has informed that all types of coaching centres will remain closed across the country until 15 August.
Legal action will also be taken against anyone who disobeys the instructions and keeps coaching centres open.
The use of any type of electronic device, including mobile phones, by teachers, students, and employees within 200 yards of the examination centres has been completely prohibited.
Recently, a meeting was held with education adviser professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar in the chair in this regard.
Several important decisions were taken to conduct the examination in a fair atmosphere.
Among the decisions taken in the meeting were taking strict legal action against those involved in spreading rumors about question leaks and supplying copies.
During the examination, law enforcement agencies will perform their duties for holding the HSC examination peacefully.
Candidates must enter the centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam. If anyone enters the centre after the scheduled time, their name, roll number, time of entry, and reason for delay must be recorded in the register, and the concerned board must be informed.
If the exam starts late at any centre due to natural disasters or other unavoidable reasons, instructions have been given to provide additional time to the candidates by calculating the delayed time.
The Ministry of Education hopes that the 2025 HSC and equivalent exams will be conducted peacefully and smoothly with the all-out efforts of the government, coordination of relevant agencies, and cooperation of parents and students.
Chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and Chairman of the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, professor Khandokar Ehsanul Kabir, has said that strict action will be taken against those spreading rumors and confusion about question paper leaks through social media platforms.
He told BSS, “We have completed all preparations to organise the 2025 HSC and equivalent examinations in a fair and orderly manner.”
All possible avenues for question paper leakage have been closed. A strict surveillance system has been developed in this regard by several intelligence agencies of the government, law enforcement agencies, and IT experts.”
He said, “If any rumor is spread, it will be considered completely baseless and motivated. We do not attach importance to rumors of question leakage, and strict action will be taken against those who spread confusion on social media.”
Professor Kabir urged students to focus on their textbooks instead of chasing rumors or leaked questions.
Calling on people not to crowd around the examination centres, the chairman said, “Instructions have been given to attend the centre during the examination and follow the health rules. I also request parents not to crowd around the examination centers and to play a cooperative role by following the health rules.”
Dhaka Education Board Examination controller professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider told BSS, “All necessary preparations have already been completed.”
Due to a complication regarding a question in the Rajshahi board, it has been canceled.
“We have a set of alternative question papers ready. There will be no disruption in the examination,” he added.