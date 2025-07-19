Education

Primary scholarship exam begins 21 Dec

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The primary scholarship examinations will begin on 21 December and end on 24 December. This year, students from government primary schools can only sit for the tests, according to a notification of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE).

Subjects of examinations

Examinations will be held on four following subjects:

  1. Bangla

  2. English

  3. Elementary Mathematics and

  4. Bangladesh and Global Studies, and Primary Science

Marks distribution

An examination of 100 marks will be held on each of all four subjects, totaling 400 marks.

  1. Bangla– 100 marks

  2. English– 100 marks

  3. Elementary Mathematics– 100 marks and

  4. Bangladesh and Global Studies, and Elementary Science– 50 + 50 = 100 marks

Exam duration

The duration of each exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Eligible schools

Students from following schools will participate in the scholarship examinations:

  • Government Primary Schools

  • PTI Adjacent Experimental Schools and

  • Primary schools adjacent to government secondary schools.

Eligible students

The ‘Primary scholarship examination participants’ will be selected based on the evaluation of the first terminal examinations, and a maximum of 40 students will be selected from a school to participate in the scholarship examinations.

Student can learn more on DPE website.

