Primary scholarship exam begins 21 Dec
The primary scholarship examinations will begin on 21 December and end on 24 December. This year, students from government primary schools can only sit for the tests, according to a notification of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE).
Subjects of examinations
Examinations will be held on four following subjects:
Bangla
English
Elementary Mathematics and
Bangladesh and Global Studies, and Primary Science
Marks distribution
An examination of 100 marks will be held on each of all four subjects, totaling 400 marks.
Bangla– 100 marks
English– 100 marks
Elementary Mathematics– 100 marks and
Bangladesh and Global Studies, and Elementary Science– 50 + 50 = 100 marks
Exam duration
The duration of each exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Eligible schools
Students from following schools will participate in the scholarship examinations:
Government Primary Schools
PTI Adjacent Experimental Schools and
Primary schools adjacent to government secondary schools.
Eligible students
The ‘Primary scholarship examination participants’ will be selected based on the evaluation of the first terminal examinations, and a maximum of 40 students will be selected from a school to participate in the scholarship examinations.
Student can learn more on DPE website.