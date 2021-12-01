Overdue HSC exams begin Thursday

Some 13, 99, 690 students are expected to take the HSC and equivalent examinations this year while the number was 13, 65, 789 last year.
The number of candidates has increased by 33,901 with a growth rate of 2.48 per cent.
About 11,38,017 candidates will sit for the HSC exams under nine general education boards, 1,13,114 for Alim exams under Madrasa Education Board and 1,48,503 for vocational exams under Bangladesh Technical Education Board this year.
Besides, 406 students will take part in the examinations from abroad. Some 2,621 centres are ready to hold the HSC examinations across the country.
This year the SSC and the HSC examinations could not be held as per the schedules due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then the government decided to hold the examinations with shortened syllabuses.
The SSC and equivalent examinations that began on 14 November concluded on 23 November while the HSC exams will conclude on 30 December. Besides, all coaching centres across the country will remain shut from 25 November to 3 January ahead of the exams.
Educational institutions across the country had remained closed since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure was extended several times.