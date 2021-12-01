Overdue HSC exams begin Thursday

Some 13, 99, 690 students are expected to take the HSC and equivalent examinations this year while the number was 13, 65, 789 last year.

The number of candidates has increased by 33,901 with a growth rate of 2.48 per cent.

About 11,38,017 candidates will sit for the HSC exams under nine general education boards, 1,13,114 for Alim exams under Madrasa Education Board and 1,48,503 for vocational exams under Bangladesh Technical Education Board this year.