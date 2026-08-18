From Haor to Sheffield, story of Shamsul Alam of receiving 3 scholarships

The vast expanse of water in the haor made communication difficult during the monsoon. As evening fell, silence descended on the area.

Amid limited access to electricity and modern amenities, a young boy would sit with books in hand. At that time, he had no grand ambitions of securing a job at a major institution, studying at a foreign university or winning a scholarship. He simply wanted to build a path for himself through education.

That boy was Md Shamsul Alam, from Chakpara village in Changao of Madan upazila, Netrokona. His nickname is Samrat. His journey has been as remarkable as his name suggests.