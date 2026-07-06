600 educational institutions to be built on cadet college model

The government is planning to establish 600 model schools and colleges in 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country, modeled after cadet colleges.

According to the proposal, each constituency will have one institution for boys and one for girls. These institutions will be residential, and students will be admitted from the sixth grade.

Under government directive, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has drafted a preliminary proposal for the establishment of 600 model schools and colleges.

It is initially estimated that the implementation of the project, named ''Construction of 600 Model Schools and Colleges in selected areas, '' could cost around Tk 684. 42 billion.