Australian Education Expo showcases opportunities for Bangladeshi students
Australia is an ideal country for international students, offering high-quality education, welcoming culture, vibrant student cities and beautiful natural surroundings.
Boasting numerous top-ranked universities globally, the country offers a wealth of educational opportunities. To highlight the incredible educational prospects for Bangladeshi students in Australia, Executive Study Abroad, a prominent education consultancy firm with 23 years of experience in the industry and having the highest visa success rate in Bangladesh, organized and hosted the Australian Education Expo on 31 January 2024.
The Expo, held at the Westin Dhaka, featured participation from 30 prestigious Australian universities and institutes, which included globally acclaimed universities like Monash University, Macquarie University, the University of Adelaide, University of Technology Sydney etc.
During the expo, attendees had the chance to explore scholarship opportunities and secure on-the-spot admissions by directly engaging in a one on one conversation with representatives from the participating universities. The expo also addressed the crucial aspect of part-time employment opportunities for students while pursuing their studies.
The opening ceremony included speeches from notable figures, such as Executive Study Abroad CEO Mohammad Rabbani Hossain, Director Sajjadur Rahman, General Manager Farhana Nazrin, Deputy Director of Macquarie University Tanveer Shaheed, and representatives from various universities.
Organizers emphasized that complete visa assistance, admission and counseling services would be provided free of cost even after the education expo. All of these services will be available at Executive Study Abroad offices at Banani and Dhanmondi.