Australian Education Expo showcases opportunities for Bangladeshi students

The Expo, held at the Westin Dhaka, featured participation from 30 prestigious Australian universities and institutes, which included globally acclaimed universities like Monash University, Macquarie University, the University of Adelaide, University of Technology Sydney etc.

During the expo, attendees had the chance to explore scholarship opportunities and secure on-the-spot admissions by directly engaging in a one on one conversation with representatives from the participating universities. The expo also addressed the crucial aspect of part-time employment opportunities for students while pursuing their studies.