Primary scholarship exam results on 9 July

The results of the primary scholarship exam will be published on 9 July.

A decision to this effect was made in a meeting today, Wednesday, as informed by an official from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education to Prothom Alo.

This year, a total of 82,500 students will receive scholarships. Of these, 80 per cent will be students from government primary schools.

The remaining 20 per cent will be candidates from private or kindergartens. Scholarship recipients will receive financial benefits divided into two categories: ''Talent Pool'' and ''General Grade. ''

The scholarship exams are held simultaneously across the country. Except for the three hill districts, the exam took place from 15 to 18 April 2026, in all other districts of the country.