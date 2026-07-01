Primary scholarship exam results on 9 July
The results of the primary scholarship exam will be published on 9 July.
A decision to this effect was made in a meeting today, Wednesday, as informed by an official from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education to Prothom Alo.
This year, a total of 82,500 students will receive scholarships. Of these, 80 per cent will be students from government primary schools.
The remaining 20 per cent will be candidates from private or kindergartens. Scholarship recipients will receive financial benefits divided into two categories: ''Talent Pool'' and ''General Grade. ''
The scholarship exams are held simultaneously across the country. Except for the three hill districts, the exam took place from 15 to 18 April 2026, in all other districts of the country.
In the three hill districts—Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Bandarban—the exam was conducted from 17 to 20 April on a special schedule.
Results will be available online and via SMS—
The Directorate stated that after the results are published, guardians will be able to access the results online and via mobile SMS. The official platform for viewing the results online is the ''IPEMIS'' portal.
Benefits of Talent Pool and General Grade—
Financial benefits will be provided to students receiving scholarships in two categories: ''Talent Pool'' and ''General Grade. ''
In the Talent Pool, 33,000 students will receive a monthly stipend of Tk 300 to 350 and a one-time annual grant of Tk 225.
In the General Grade, 49,500 students will receive a monthly stipend of Tk 225 to 250 and a one-time annual grant of Tk 225.
Selected students will receive these financial benefits for the next three years, from sixth to eighth grade.
Additionally, a proposal to increase the scholarship amount from twice to four times is currently being processed by the government, according to sources from the Directorate.