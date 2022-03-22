PhD degree compulsory for DU teachers to get promotion

The decisions have been taken at the academic council meeting held on Monday at university’s Naban Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, DU vice-chancellor M Akhtaruzzaman told BSS.
“The decision of making PhD a mandatory for promotion has been taken to encourage the faculties to conduct more basic and fundamental researches and develop the overall quality of the university”, said Akhtaruzzaman.
‘Gha’ unit has been abolished to reduce the burden of the students as well as to minimise their costing, Akhtaruzzaman said, adding, “The decision will also facilitate the university admission management department to run their activities smoothly.”
According the decision, there will be four units with changed name: Science unit instead of ‘Ka unit’, Business studies unit instead of ‘Ga unit’, Fine arts unit instead of ‘Cha’ unit and Arts, and Social Sciences and Law unit instead of ‘Kha’ and ‘Gha’ unit.
Earlier, under Gha unit, students from all background-science, arts and commerce- were allowed to sit for admission tests and switch to other faculties and institutes differing from their academic background.