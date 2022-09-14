SSC exam: DMP requests candidates to set out earlier

In this situation, to attend the exam hall safely and timely, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner (traffic) Munibur Rahman requested the examinees to set out for exam centres with enough time in hand.
He came up with this request in a press release on Wednesday.
The release says traffic movement is being disrupted for a few days due to water logging in different roads caused by torrential rain and road maintenance. That is why students are specially requested to approach the exam hall with enough time in hand.
The education ministry decided to hold the examination from 11:00am, considering the issue of traffic jams. The students must enter the exam hall 30 minutes before the exam is begun.