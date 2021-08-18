PM orders to open edu institutions taking two matters into consideration

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press conference in the afternoon disclosed various matters of the PM's meeting with secretaries.
Sources said the prime minister gave the order when education ministry's secondary and higher education division secretary Mahbub Hossain placed the ministry's activities about reopening educational institutions.
She also said all students above 18 years of old have to bring under the vaccination programme as soon as possible.
Educational activities have to be continued online until educational institutions are reopened, the prime minister said.
A total of 17 secretaries spoke at the meeting.