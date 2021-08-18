Education

PM orders to open edu institutions taking two matters into consideration

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
PM Sheikh Hasina virtually joins a meeting with secretaries at the NEC auditorium on Wednesday.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has given directives to open educational institutions as soon as possible taking two matters into consideration.

The two matters are: the improvement of the coronavirus situation and the vaccination.

The prime minister gave the directives while she virtually joined a meeting with secretaries at the NEC auditorium on Wednesday.

All educational institutions across the country remained closed due to outbreak of deadly disease coronavirus since March 2020.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press conference in the afternoon disclosed various matters of the PM's meeting with secretaries.

Sources said the prime minister gave the order when education ministry's secondary and higher education division secretary Mahbub Hossain placed the ministry's activities about reopening educational institutions.

She also said all students above 18 years of old have to bring under the vaccination programme as soon as possible.

Educational activities have to be continued online until educational institutions are reopened, the prime minister said.

A total of 17 secretaries spoke at the meeting.

