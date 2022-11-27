SSC results to be published Monday

The SSC and equivalent exams began on 15 September. Generally the results are published within 60 days of completion of the exams.
The total number of candidates under nine education boards, madrasah and technical education boards this year was more than 2 million, including nearly 1.6 million SSC candidates.
The exams were held at 3790 centres.
The way results could be known
The students could learn their results from their concerned educational institutions, websites of educational boards and through SMS.
The results can be known by submitting the roll number, registration number, name of the exam, exam year and education board at this website.
Besides, the students can learn their results by sending SMS. For this the students have to type SSC<>first three letters of the board’s name<>roll no.<>passing year and send to 16222. For example – SSC DHA 123456 2022. The results will be sent in the return SMS.
For the Madrasah board, the students have to write DAKHIL<>first three letters of the board’s name<>roll no.<>passing year and send to 16222. For example – DAKHIL MAD 123456 2022. The results will be available in the return SMS.