SSC results to be published Monday

Prothom Alo English Desk
SSC examinees try to know their results onlineFile photo

The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams will be published on Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the results publishing activities.

A notice signed by Md. Abul Bashar, controller of exams at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, said the results will be published simultaneously from the educational institutions and online at 12 pm Monday.

The SSC and equivalent exams began on 15 September. Generally the results are published within 60 days of completion of the exams.

The total number of candidates under nine education boards, madrasah and technical education boards this year was more than 2 million, including nearly 1.6 million SSC candidates.

The exams were held at 3790 centres.

The way results could be known

The students could learn their results from their concerned educational institutions, websites of educational boards and through SMS.

The results can be known by submitting the roll number, registration number, name of the exam, exam year and education board at this website.

Besides, the students can learn their results by sending SMS. For this the students have to type SSC<>first three letters of the board’s name<>roll no.<>passing year and send to 16222. For example – SSC DHA 123456 2022. The results will be sent in the return SMS.

For the Madrasah board, the students have to write DAKHIL<>first three letters of the board’s name<>roll no.<>passing year and send to 16222. For example – DAKHIL MAD 123456 2022. The results will be available in the return SMS.

