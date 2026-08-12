2-day secondary teacher training, digital learning program completed in Panchagarh

A two-day teacher training program titled "Khan Academy Bangladesh Masterclass" was successfully completed for nearly 70 mathematics teachers and head teachers from 21 secondary schools across 4 upazilas in Panchagarh district, reports a press release.

Jointly organised by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), SAJIDA Foundation, and Kazi Farms Group, the workshop and closing ceremony were held at Eco Mahananda Cottage in Tetulia, attended by participating secondary school teachers, head teachers, and senior government officials.

Participating mathematics teachers received hands-on practical training on using classroom technology to make math learning accessible and engaging through the “Khan Academy Bangladesh” platform.

Additionally, head teachers gained detailed insights into utilising the platform's monitoring dashboard to observe school-level progress and performance. Alongside training, technical repair support is being provided to ensure functional digital equipment across participating schools.