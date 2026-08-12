2-day secondary teacher training, digital learning program completed in Panchagarh
A two-day teacher training program titled "Khan Academy Bangladesh Masterclass" was successfully completed for nearly 70 mathematics teachers and head teachers from 21 secondary schools across 4 upazilas in Panchagarh district, reports a press release.
Jointly organised by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), SAJIDA Foundation, and Kazi Farms Group, the workshop and closing ceremony were held at Eco Mahananda Cottage in Tetulia, attended by participating secondary school teachers, head teachers, and senior government officials.
Participating mathematics teachers received hands-on practical training on using classroom technology to make math learning accessible and engaging through the “Khan Academy Bangladesh” platform.
Additionally, head teachers gained detailed insights into utilising the platform's monitoring dashboard to observe school-level progress and performance. Alongside training, technical repair support is being provided to ensure functional digital equipment across participating schools.
At the beginning of the closing ceremony, Md Junaidul Islam, operations lead of Khan Academy Bangladesh, presented the goals and implementation roadmap for the initiative in Panchagarh.
Following his presentation, Azwa Nayeem, CEO of Khan Academy Bangladesh, delivered the welcome address. She expressed gratitude to head teachers, teachers, and government officials, stating: "The Khan Academy platform plays a highly effective role in creating tech-supported classrooms. We seek everyone's full cooperation so that students, teachers, and head teachers can seamlessly use this platform to achieve math proficiency." She also extended sincere thanks to Kazi Farms for providing financial support to run operations in Panchagarh.
Chief Guest of the closing ceremony, Nahida Parvin, deputy director (Research & Innovation Section, DSHE), stated: "As a mathematics student and educator myself, I deeply understand the necessity of math. Math is a subject where one concept cannot be understood without grasping its prerequisites; therefore, learning with conceptual understanding is crucial."
She further noted: "The government and all stakeholders are committed to ensuring quality education. I extend special thanks to the organisers for bringing such innovative projects to remote areas like Panchagarh. Our primary objective should be to spread development to peripheral regions across the country, rather than focusing solely on Dhaka."
Attending the event, Md Shariful Islam, head teacher of Bhojonpur Dimukhi High School, expressed his determination to track student progress via the dashboard to elevate all students to the "Mastered" or proficient level in math.
Kazi Zeeshan Hasan, director of Kazi Farms Group, stated in his speech: "Alongside business, Kazi Farms aims to create a positive impact on society through education. As we have multiple business operations in Panchagarh, we are delighted to contribute to the expansion of quality education in this remote and peripheral region of the country."
Jinnat Mirza Ratri, assistant teacher from Mirzapur High School, remarked: "Using this platform will make our teaching process easier and more effective for students." On the other hand, Hasan Md Arif Raihan, assistant teacher at Panchagarh Bishnu Prasad Government High School, stated: "The digital content will attract students to mathematics, making classroom onboarding smooth and effortless."
Jeshan Ahmed, research officer (Planning & Development Division, DSHE), said: "Teachers are the key architects of national development and nation-building. In alignment with the government's national agenda to integrate digital education into schools, DSHE is providing comprehensive support to SAJIDA Foundation and Khan Academy Bangladesh." He also urged head teachers to maximise the utilisation of existing school digital resources.
Among others, Khairul Anam Md Aftabur Rahman Helali (district education officer, Panchagarh), Ramizah Ahmed (manager, partnership & fundraising Unit, SAJIDA Foundation), Khandaker Ahmed Ali (general manager, Kazi Farms Limited), Upazila Secondary Education Officers, and other local administrative officials were present at the event.