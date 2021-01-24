Private universities face existential crisis

As many as 741 students enrolled in the summer semester of 2019 at the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology. It was hoped that the number would increase next year. But, the number of the students enrolled at the university has drastically decreased in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Only 82 students have enrolled this year.

The BGMEA University is an example of the great crisis that the private universities are currently facing. However, the BGMEA University is not the only victim. The scenario is the same for almost all the private universities except a few. The private universities are also facing a deep financial crisis. All the educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year due to coronavirus. A big crisis has emerged over the overall education as

there have been no direct classes for a long time.

But in the case of private universities, the crisis is twofold, education on the one hand, existence on the other. The salaries, allowances and other expenses of the teachers and staff in the private universities are met with the tuition fees taken from the students. The income of the university has decreased a lot due to the decrease of enrollment.