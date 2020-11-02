Private universities get permission for practical classes, exams

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday published guidelines for private universities on conducting laboratory based practical classes and examinations of last semester’s students vowing to maintain all health guidelines.
The seven-point directives, signed by director of private university department Fakhrul Islam, were sent to the vice chancellors and registrars of all private universities on Monday, said a press release.
The directives include not conducting more than one class or exam in a day, maintaining health guidelines of WHO, not allowing more than ten students in a class or exam and to conduct oral test online.
The UGC asked the private universities to ensure that no student enter the campus more than 3o minutes before of their exam or class and leave within 30 minutes of finishing the exam or class. The regulatory agency for higher education also asked the universities to ensure six feet distance while conducting practical classes and exams. If any of students, teachers, officials or staff infects with COVID-19, respective university has to take the responsibility of him or her and bear all the medical cost, it added.