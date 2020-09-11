‘Proper preparation needed before schools reopen’

Head of the government’s national technical advisory committee and president of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) Mohammad Shahidullah said, schools need to be reopened, but not right now. Life comes first. If we are alive, there will be studies, we can be established in life. So let the educational institutions in Bangladesh remain closed for now. These can be opened when the risks are lessened.

Former caretaker government adviser for primary and mass education, Rasheda K Choudhury, said that preparations need to be taken now to ensure a safe environment before the schools reopen once things are back to normal. She said, there should be celebrations the day the children can return to school. The confidence of the students, teachers and the guardians must be restored. Preparations must be made keeping the student of poor families in mind too. Many children who have fallen back in their studies will be reluctant to return to school, she pointed out, saying that steps must be taken to bring them back.

All this would require a stimulus package, she said, adding that the package would have to be used in a transparent and accountable manner.