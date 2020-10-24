Protesters give 24-hrs ultimatum to nab killers of ex-RU student

The teachers and students of Rajshahi University on Saturday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to spot the killers of a former RU student who was stabbed to death by unknown miscreants in Savar.
They formed a human chain in front of the university main gate protesting the incident in the afternoon.
Earlier in the morning, the body of RU former student Md Mustafiz with stab wounds was found in Shimultala area of Savar.
Speakers at the human chain said that incidents of torture and murder are increasing day by day in Rajshahi due to lack of justice.
There are a lot of students of Rajshahi University who were murdered but they haven't got justice yet, they said.
They placed three-point demands including arrest of the murderers within 24 hours and providing compensation to the victim's family.
Philosophy Department associate professor Ekram Hossain, same department's master's students Shohel, Asraful Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Md Isanur were present on the human chain. The victim was a Philosophy department 2012-13 session student and from Durgapur upazilla of Rajshahi.