Bangladesh needs skilled teachers to assess students better, research suggests

Highlighting the need for what is called ‘learning differentiation’ to achieve high learning outcomes, the research has observed that ‘very few teachers’ are accustomed to the customised teaching-learning methods that allow each student to learn and grow uniquely.

It has further provided evidence of rapid skills development when schools set measurable goals for each teacher, if they receive customised training support.

In this context, Dr Shivananda pointed out that among their peers, there are teachers whose lesson delivery level exceeds a score of 4.5 out of 5.0 and who can also train their fellow teachers.

The research project, involving teachers of K-12 (kindergarten to 12th grade) schools, commenced in November 2020 and is reviewed annually considering the data gathered after more than 2,500 lesson observations.