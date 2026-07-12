Primary scholarship: How much money will students receive, for how long?

In addition, it has been proposed that general scholarship recipients receive a one-time grant of Tk 450 instead of Tk 225, and a monthly stipend of Tk 450 instead of Tk 225.

Talent Pool scholarships are awarded on the basis of upazilas or thanas. General scholarships, on the other hand, are awarded by union and ward, with five scholarships allocated to each, two for boys, two for girls, and one based solely on merit.

Previously, separate scholarship examinations were held at the primary and secondary levels for a fixed number of students. Later, the Primary Education Completion Examination became the basis for awarding primary scholarships, allowing all students to compete. However, the system was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the Primary Scholarship Examination was unexpectedly reinstated in late 2022, the published results contained errors and inconsistencies. The authorities later decided to continue the examination. The test was originally scheduled to be held at the end of last year, but legal proceedings delayed it. After the issues were resolved, the examination was finally conducted in April this year, and the results were published today.