Opportunities for Masters’ and PhD in Japan, financial support of 1-4 years
For those interested in pursuing higher education in Japan, the Honjo Foundation has announced an excellent opportunity for international students through the Honjo Foundation Scholarship 2026. Applications are now open. This prestigious Japanese scholarship offers admission to Master’s and PhD programmes for the academic year 2026, with partial financial support and a monthly allowance to enable students to focus entirely on their studies.
This international scholarship is primarily aimed at supporting talented students worldwide to fulfil their academic aspirations, particularly those from developing countries, while also fostering cultural exchange and strengthening mutual relations between Japan and other nations.
Reason behind Honjo Foundation Scholarship
On 25 December 1996, Japan’s Ministry of Education officially recognised the Honjo Foundation as an international scholarship organisation. It was established by Masanori Honjo, founder of Town Limited, who donated 200 million (20 crore) yen in cash and one million company shares as initial capital for the scholarship fund.
The Foundation supports students from developing countries who are expected to contribute to their nation’s development in the future. Japanese students are also eligible to receive funding for studies abroad, thereby enhancing global connections and international goodwill.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants for the Honjo International Scholarship must meet the following conditions:
- Students of all nationalities, except Japanese, may apply.
- Applicants must be enrolled, or intending to enrol, in a graduate programme commencing in April 2026.
- Current students, those yet to be admitted, or those employed, may also apply if they plan to begin studies in April 2026.
- Students enrolling in the Autumn 2025 semester are likewise eligible.
- Students in professional graduate schools are generally ineligible, unless they can submit a valid research proposal.
Age Limit
- Maximum age for PhD applicants is 35 years.
- Maximum age for Master’s applicants is 30 years.
- Applicants must demonstrate a strong commitment to contributing to the development of their home country after completing their studies.
- Applicants must show interest in international friendship and cooperation and participate in Foundation events and the alumni network.
- Proficiency in conversational Japanese is required, as interviews will be conducted exclusively in Japanese.
Scholarship Benefits
The Honjo International Scholarship provides extensive financial and academic support for students:
1. Full tuition fee waiver.
2. Monthly stipend:
- 230,000 (2 lakh 30 thousand) yen for 1–2 year courses.
- 210,000 (2 lakh 10 thousand) yen for 3-year courses.
- 180,000 (1 lakh 80 thousand) for 4–5 year courses.
- Possibility of a travel grant to Japan.
- Opportunity to focus entirely on studies without financial concerns.
- Experience of Japan’s rich cultural life alongside academic pursuits.
- Access to a global network of students from diverse countries.
Required Documents
Applicants must submit the following documents:
1. Recent passport-size photograph.
2. Two-minute video presentation explaining the research plan.
3. Academic transcripts (undergraduate transcripts must be in Japanese or English; other languages require translation).
4. Research proposal, specifying:
- Research topic.
- How the outcomes will contribute to the development of the applicant’s home country.
- Academic, research and social achievements.
5. Supervisor’s recommendation letter.
6. Letter of admission or acceptance.
Application Procedure
1. Visit the official website and access the online application system, or click the Apply Now button.
2. Complete all required information and upload digital copies of documents.
3. Selection process:
Announcement of first stage results: 31 January 2026.
Interview: February 2026 (in Tokyo or via video call).
Final results: 31 March 2026.
Applicants are advised to submit applications before the deadline.
Application Deadline
31 October 2025
This is not only a scholarship but also an extraordinary opportunity to transform one’s life through higher education in Japan. For those aspiring to world-class education, cultural enrichment, and contribution to the development of their home country, the Honjo Foundation Scholarship can serve as a gateway to success.
For further details, please visit here.