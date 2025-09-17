Opportunities for Masters’ and PhD in Japan, financial support of 1-4 years

On 25 December 1996, Japan’s Ministry of Education officially recognised the Honjo Foundation as an international scholarship organisation. It was established by Masanori Honjo, founder of Town Limited, who donated 200 million (20 crore) yen in cash and one million company shares as initial capital for the scholarship fund.

The Foundation supports students from developing countries who are expected to contribute to their nation’s development in the future. Japanese students are also eligible to receive funding for studies abroad, thereby enhancing global connections and international goodwill.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for the Honjo International Scholarship must meet the following conditions:

- Students of all nationalities, except Japanese, may apply.

- Applicants must be enrolled, or intending to enrol, in a graduate programme commencing in April 2026.

- Current students, those yet to be admitted, or those employed, may also apply if they plan to begin studies in April 2026.

- Students enrolling in the Autumn 2025 semester are likewise eligible.

- Students in professional graduate schools are generally ineligible, unless they can submit a valid research proposal.