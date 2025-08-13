Circular for recruitment of 17,000 primary teachers after finalising service rules

Meanwhile, sources at the Directorate of Primary and Mass Education said that several major changes are coming to the recruitment rules, including the abolition of the women’s quota and the ward quota. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has prepared the regulations and sent them to the Ministry of Law for approval.

Sources in the ministry says changes will be brought in the recruitment rules for officials and employees at directorate, division, district and upazila levels under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

There were several posts in these institutions without any scope of promotion. The new service rules will also include provisions for promotion for people in those posts.