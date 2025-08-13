Circular for recruitment of 17,000 primary teachers after finalising service rules
The work of amendment of the Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules is nearly finished and it is likely to be published by the last week of August. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education will issue the circular for primary teacher recruitment a day after that.
According to the sources in the Directorate of Primary and Mass Education, around 17,000 primary teachers will be recruited. However, they cannot issue any job circular as the amendment of the Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules has not been finalised yet.
Meanwhile, sources at the Directorate of Primary and Mass Education said that several major changes are coming to the recruitment rules, including the abolition of the women’s quota and the ward quota. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has prepared the regulations and sent them to the Ministry of Law for approval.
Sources in the ministry says changes will be brought in the recruitment rules for officials and employees at directorate, division, district and upazila levels under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.
There were several posts in these institutions without any scope of promotion. The new service rules will also include provisions for promotion for people in those posts.
Apart from finalising the amendment of the Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules, the Directorate of Primary and Mass Education is preparing for recruitment of 17,000 assistant teachers.
Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo director general of the Directorate of Primary and Mass Education Abu Nur Md Shamsuzzaman told Prothom Alo on Monday that the work on the amendment of recruitment rules for primary school teachers is almost complete.
He further said that the rules have been sent to the Ministry of Law for legal review. The recruitment rules will see several major changes, including the cancellation of the women’s quota and the freedom fighter’s descendant’s quota.
The day after the rules are finalised, a circular will be issued to recruit around 17,000 teachers, Abu Nur Md Shamsuzzaman added.
According to the Directorate of Primary Education, under the revised recruitment rules, 93 per cent of candidates will be appointed on merit. The remaining positions will be reserved as follows: 5 per cent for the freedom fighter quota, 1 per cent for the quota for persons with disabilities and third gender, and 1 per cent for ethnic minorities.
As per the latest annual report of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, there are 65,565 government primary schools in the country, with a total of 17,162,365 students.
The number of teachers stands at 362,709, of whom 127,039 are men and 235,670 are women.