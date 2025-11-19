Junior scholarship exam centre list published
The centre list for the Junior Scholarship Examination 2025 was published today, Wednesday (19 November).
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka issued a circular on the matter today. This year, the exam will be held on five subjects.
Earlier, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee issued several important instructions to centre secretaries to ensure the smooth and proper conduct of the 2025 Junior Scholarship Examination. The exam guidelines, question structure, subjects, and other instructions had already been published.
According to the revised routine, the examination will begin on 28 December and continue until 31 December.
The Bengali exam will be held on 28 December, English on 29 December, Mathematics on 30 December, and Science as well as Bangladesh and Global Studies on 31 December.
Each exam will be 3 hours long, starting at 10:00am and ending at 1:00pm.
Examination marks distribution
The total marks for the scholarship examination will be 400. Bengali will carry 100 marks, English 100, Mathematics 100, Science 50, and Bangladesh & Global Studies 50.
Based on the exam results, students will be awarded scholarships under the talent pool quota and the General quota.
The revised schedule states that candidates must take their seats in the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.
Examinations must be conducted strictly according to the time mentioned on the question papers.
The Science exam will last 1 hour 30 minutes, and Bangladesh and Global Studies will also be 1 hour 30 minutes—together making up a 3-hour exam block.
Candidates must collect their admit cards from the head of their respective institutions at least seven days before the exam starts. Under no circumstances may answer scripts be folded.
Candidates may use board-approved general scientific calculators in the exam. Except for the centre secretary, no individual—including candidates—may bring mobile phones or any other electronic devices into the exam centre.
Find the full list of exam centres here.