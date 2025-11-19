Junior scholarship exam centre list published

The centre list for the Junior Scholarship Examination 2025 was published today, Wednesday (19 November).

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka issued a circular on the matter today. This year, the exam will be held on five subjects.

Earlier, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee issued several important instructions to centre secretaries to ensure the smooth and proper conduct of the 2025 Junior Scholarship Examination. The exam guidelines, question structure, subjects, and other instructions had already been published.