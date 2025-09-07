5 Bangladeshi students named world’s top scorers in IGCSE mathematics
Five Bangladeshi students have secured 100 per cent marks in Mathematics in this year’s IGCSE examination, says a press release.
Such outstanding academic results have earned these students the recognition of world toppers. All of them are from Glenrich International School, Uttara.
This is also the highest number of World Toppers in Mathematics from any batch in Glenrich’s history.
The five students who achieved these perfect scores are Md Faiyaz Siddiquee, Awhona Saha, Mohammad Mohaimin Uddin Naib, Bushra Rubana Afroze, and Shombrito Aumbar.
Among them, Faiyaz and Awhona also emerged as school toppers with overall scores of 96 per cent and 95.6 per cent, respectively. Awhona further distinguished herself by winning the prestigious Cambridge ICE Award with Distinction.
The overall result of the batch is equally impressive. Of the 200 students who sat for the IGCSE exams from Glenrich Uttara, 41 students gained an aggregate result of 90 per cent or more, while a staggering 99 students, nearly half of the total examinees, gained 80 per cent or more.
The school also recorded a remarkable overall score of 80.3 per cent, highlighting steady year-by-year improvement that solidifies its status as one of the top international education institutes in Bangladesh.
In addition, 64 students, or 32 per cent of the class, qualified for the Daily Star Award.
Amlan K Saha, Principal of Glenrich International School, Uttara, expressed his pride in the students’ achievements, saying, “These results are not just numbers; they reflect the success of our comprehensive and outstanding learning program. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to maintaining a strong academic focus and providing our students with the best tools and environment to thrive and excel in their educational journey."
Over the years, Glenrich International School has maintained a consistent academic performance. Such consistent results point to more than exam preparation alone; they reflect Glenrich International School’s strong foundation in academic excellence and its forward-thinking approach to education.
Given the growing demand for STEM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in academic and professional fields, Glenrich incorporated robotics, coding, and project-based learning into the curriculum.