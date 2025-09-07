5 Bangladeshi students named world’s top scorers in IGCSE mathematics

Five Bangladeshi students have secured 100 per cent marks in Mathematics in this year’s IGCSE examination, says a press release.

Such outstanding academic results have earned these students the recognition of world toppers. All of them are from Glenrich International School, Uttara.

This is also the highest number of World Toppers in Mathematics from any batch in Glenrich’s history.

The five students who achieved these perfect scores are Md Faiyaz Siddiquee, Awhona Saha, Mohammad Mohaimin Uddin Naib, Bushra Rubana Afroze, and Shombrito Aumbar.

Among them, Faiyaz and Awhona also emerged as school toppers with overall scores of 96 per cent and 95.6 per cent, respectively. Awhona further distinguished herself by winning the prestigious Cambridge ICE Award with Distinction.