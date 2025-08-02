117 meritorious students awarded scholarships in Narail

A total of 117 meritorious students from the district were awarded scholarships and crests today in recognition of their academic achievements.

Principal of Bangladesh Police Academy, Barrister Md Zillur Rahman, handed over the scholarships and crests to the students as the chief guest at a function held at a community centre in the district town.

Eminent educationist Md Zakir Hossain Biswas presided over the event, while District BNP Secretary Md Monirul Islam addressed the function as the special guest.