117 meritorious students awarded scholarships in Narail
A total of 117 meritorious students from the district were awarded scholarships and crests today in recognition of their academic achievements.
Principal of Bangladesh Police Academy, Barrister Md Zillur Rahman, handed over the scholarships and crests to the students as the chief guest at a function held at a community centre in the district town.
Eminent educationist Md Zakir Hossain Biswas presided over the event, while District BNP Secretary Md Monirul Islam addressed the function as the special guest.
Abdur Razzak, headmaster of Afra Pre-Cadet School, conducted the programme.
Among others, Md Aslam Khan, Secretary of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Oikya Parishad District Committee; Md Nurul Islam, headmaster of Barashula Cadet Secondary School; Md Saiful Islam, headmaster of Morningsun School; Md Ashrafuzzaman, headmaster of Cynthia Kindergarten; and Prabir Kumar Chakraborty, headmaster of The Computer School, were present.