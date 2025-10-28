BUET: Admission test circular published
The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has published the admission circular for the 2025–26 academic session.
According to the circular, the online application process will begin on 16 November and continue until 2 December, while applicants will be able to pay the application fee until 4 December.
According to the notice, issued on Monday, the admission test will be held on 10 January, conducted in two shifts (morning and afternoon) under Module ‘A’ and Module ‘B’ categories.
This year, there will be no preliminary screening test. Instead, candidates will be selected solely on the basis of a written examination, though a viva voce will still be required, as in previous years.
The application fee has been set at Tk 1,300 and Tk 1,500, depending on the category—covering engineering departments, urban and regional planning, and architecture.
The merit list (provisional), along with the names of selected and waitlisted candidates, will be published on 7 February.
For further details, applicants can view the BUET admission notice here.