BUET: Admission test circular published

The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has published the admission circular for the 2025–26 academic session.

According to the circular, the online application process will begin on 16 November and continue until 2 December, while applicants will be able to pay the application fee until 4 December.

According to the notice, issued on Monday, the admission test will be held on 10 January, conducted in two shifts (morning and afternoon) under Module ‘A’ and Module ‘B’ categories.