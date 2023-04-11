ULAB EEE accredited by IEB

The Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) department of ULAB has been accredited by Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education (BAETE) under Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB), said a press release.
This achievement validates the university's dedication to providing top-notch education and producing skilled engineers ready to tackle real-world problems.
The accreditation process rigorously evaluated the department's curriculum, faculty, facilities, and overall performance; ensuring that the highest standards of engineering education are met.
Head of ULAB’s EEE department professor M Mofazzal Hossain expresses his feelings and says, "this accreditation is a testament to the efforts of our faculty, staff, students, alumni and IAP (industry advisory panel), who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our EEE program is of the highest quality."
"We are proud to have received this recognition and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional education to our students."