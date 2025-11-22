Chittagong University admissions test notice published

Chittagong University (CU) has published the admission notice for first-year undergraduate (Honours) programmes for the 2025–26 academic year.

According to the notice, students who have passed their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examinations may apply online, subject to specific conditions, to sit the admission tests for the various units and sub-units.

The application fee (including processing fee) has been fixed at Tk 1,000 for each unit or sub-unit. Applicants must follow the ‘Online Application Process’ on the University’s admissions website: https://admission.cu.ac.bd.