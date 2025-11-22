Chittagong University admissions test notice published
Chittagong University (CU) has published the admission notice for first-year undergraduate (Honours) programmes for the 2025–26 academic year.
According to the notice, students who have passed their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examinations may apply online, subject to specific conditions, to sit the admission tests for the various units and sub-units.
The application fee (including processing fee) has been fixed at Tk 1,000 for each unit or sub-unit. Applicants must follow the ‘Online Application Process’ on the University’s admissions website: https://admission.cu.ac.bd.
Application timeline
Applications will open on 1 December 2025 at 11:00 am and will close on 15 December 2025 at 11:59 pm. Application fees may be paid between 1 and 17 December 2025.
Applicants may correct their application forms from 1 to 21 December 2025, subject to a service charge of Tk 300.
Eligibility criteria
Students who passed their SSC, Dakhil, or equivalent examinations in 2022 or 2023 under any education board in Bangladesh, and passed their HSC, Alim, or equivalent examinations in 2024 or 2025, are eligible to apply.
Applicants must meet the specific eligibility requirements outlined in the admission guidelines for the relevant unit, sub-unit, faculty, department, institute and subject to be considered eligible for that unit’s admission test.
Units and sub-units include:
A Unit: All subjects under the Faculties of Science, Biological Sciences, Engineering, and Marine Science and Fisheries.
B Unit: Nine subjects under the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.
B1 Sub-unit: Drama, Fine Arts, and Music.
B2 Sub-unit: Arabic, Islamic Studies, and Pali.
C Unit: All subjects under the Faculty of Business Administration.
D Unit: Subjects under the Faculties of Social Sciences, Law, Education, plus Geography and Environmental Studies, and Psychology for students from the Humanities stream
D1 Sub-unit: Physical Education and Sports Science.
GCE (O/A Level) and equivalent students
For GCE (O/A Level) and equivalent students a standardised equivalence process will be available. Students who passed O-Level in 2022 or 2023 and A-Level in 2024 or 2025 may apply after completing the equivalence assessment.
The equivalence fee is Tk 1,000, and the process must be completed between 1 and 10 December 2025. Once equivalence is granted, students may apply online using their Equivalent ID.
Admission test centres in three divisions
The admission test will be held simultaneously in Chattogram, Dhaka and Rajshahi.
However, tests for B1, B2 and D1 sub-units will take place only on the Chittagong University campus.
Applicants must select their preferred test centre correctly at the time of application.
Detailed information is available in the admission guidelines published on the University’s website. The University reserves the right to amend, change or revise any rules or conditions.