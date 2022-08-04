8.5m students affected due to lack of potable water

There are no arrangements for potable water in 11 per cent of primary schools of the country and there is no usable tube well or water sources in these schools.

Moreover, there are no usable toilets in 9 per cent of schools, according to a report of the primary and mass education ministry.

The report was presented in a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on primary and mass education on Wednesday.

Information of 54,511 schools across 54 districts of the country was presented there. At present, there are 65,566 primary schools in the country.

Sources concerned said that parliamentary standing committee on primary and mass education had asked for information on safe sanitation system in all the primary schools of the country.