NSU VC meets int’l students, faculty to enhance globalisation efforts
The Office of External Affairs (OEA) at North South University (NSU) hosted a seminar titled "Vice-Chancellor's Meet and Greet with International Students and Faculty Members," said a press release.
The event served as a platform for the vice-chancellor to interact with international faculty and students and discuss strategic initiatives to enhance the university’s internationalisation efforts.
Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of NSU, emphasised the university's commitment to welcoming more international students and faculty from neighbouring SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries. “We are actively working to facilitate scholarships for deserving students from abroad and to address challenges such as visa processing difficulties,” said Prof. Chowdhury. He also highlighted the importance of building a diverse academic community.
“Our goal is to have representation from all parts of the world. I encourage our current international students to help us connect with their communities to expand our reach globally,” he added.
Samiksha Koirala, Director of External Affairs, NSU spoke about the OEA's ongoing initiatives to globalise the university. “Our mission is to create a truly international campus by bringing together diverse perspectives. We welcome students to collaborate with us to enhance NSU’s global footprint further.”
Norman K Swazo, Director of the Office of Research, NSU discussed the infrastructural obstacles that international faculty and researchers face when seeking work permits and visas. “We acknowledge challenges, particularly in visa and work permit processing, and are committed to finding solutions. These efforts will benefit international faculty and make NSU a more attractive destination for global talent,” he remarked.
The seminar concluded with an interactive session where international students and faculty members shared their experiences and concerns, fostering a collaborative dialogue on how NSU can better support its global community.