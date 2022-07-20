BUP determined to ensure outcome and needs-based education: VC

The VC congratulated the students and their parents for getting admitted to the university and advised them to have proper management of time to reach their set objectives focusing on core values like discipline which is given the highest esteemed value in BUP.
BUP Pro-VC professor Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, assistant professor of Accounting and Information System Department Md Main Uddin Reza and additional register lieutenant colonel Md Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury also addressed the occasion.
Mahbub-ul Alam also urged the students to involve themselves in co-curricular and extracurricular activities through 21 clubs of the university with a view to interact with peers and faculty members outside the classroom to develop their potential.
He advised all fresher’s to build good character to become good human beings by refraining from drugs and any type of harassment of others.
Earlier, the reception programme was started with a documentary show on the university which ended with a vibrant question and answer session where fresher’s cleared many of their doubts from respected VC.
Among others, BUP High Officials, Faculty Members and Students were present at the programme.