UCBD hosts orientation for third intake of Monash Foundation 2025 programme

Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), exclusive partner of Monash College in Australia, has successfully concluded the orientation programme for the year’s third batch of students joining the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY), reports a press release.

The orientation took place at the UCBD Gulshan campus, welcoming new students and their families to the globally recognised foundation program that guarantees admission to Monash University in Australia or Monash Malaysia upon successful completion.

The program started with introductory speeches by Prof. Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Dean of Academic Affairs at UCBD, followed by the insightful remarks by Prof. Hew Gill, President & Provost.