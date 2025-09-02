UCBD hosts orientation for third intake of Monash Foundation 2025 programme
Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), exclusive partner of Monash College in Australia, has successfully concluded the orientation programme for the year’s third batch of students joining the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY), reports a press release.
The orientation took place at the UCBD Gulshan campus, welcoming new students and their families to the globally recognised foundation program that guarantees admission to Monash University in Australia or Monash Malaysia upon successful completion.
The program started with introductory speeches by Prof. Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Dean of Academic Affairs at UCBD, followed by the insightful remarks by Prof. Hew Gill, President & Provost.
“I would like to congratulate all our new students who are joining a guaranteed pathway to Monash University. Our results are better than Australia and our student enrolments are increasing because students and parents trust UCBD as the bridge to a truly international education at a world-class university,” said Prof. Hew Gill, President & Provost of UCBD.
Daniel Lum from International Recruitment and Development, Monash University Malaysia, and Azra Karim, Monash University Representative for Bangladesh, also addressed the event.
Azra Karim of Monash University said, “UCBD has the highest academic standards and a supportive learning environment that helps students grow in every way. UCBD excels in academic results consistently because of its excellent faculty team, and its international approach to teaching and learning. UCBD is a world-topping partner for success at Monash University and beyond.”
Programme Coordinator and Senior Lecturer Ambreen Zaman gave a detailed overview of MUFY's curriculum and its model of continuous assessment, which means that students do not face high-stakes final exams. The Deputy Registrar Shafik Waes explained key academic policies and procedures, with Ms Marzia Al-Hakeen, Student Support Head, explaining the many services and activities available to students. Mr Biplab Paul, IT Executive, showed students how to register and access the advanced online learning systems and materials provided by Monash.
Alongside the student orientation there was also a dedicated parent orientation led by Prof. Hew Gill and Ms Samia Salam, Parent Engagement Counsellor. Parents learned about the various MUFY program options and how students who complete MUFY can study at Monash and a range of world class universities.
UCBD is the first Ministry of Education-approved provider for international programs in Bangladesh. Students from O/AS/A/SSC/HSC can follow multiple pathways to top global universities overseas like Monash University, or can choose to complete international degrees from the University of London – London School of Economics, University of Lancashire, and others at the UCBD campus in Dhaka.