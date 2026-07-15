HSC exams for 5 subjects begin; students’ ‘long march’ prog scheduled after exams

The sixth day of the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations is being held today, Wednesday (15 July).

The examinations are underway across 59 districts of the country, covering three specific subjects. The tests started at 10:00 am.

Today, eight general education boards are conducting the Physics (theoretical) 2nd Paper for the Science stream, Accounting 2nd Paper for the Business Studies stream, and Logic 2nd Paper for the Humanities stream.