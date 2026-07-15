HSC exams for 5 subjects begin; students’ ‘long march’ prog scheduled after exams
The sixth day of the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations is being held today, Wednesday (15 July).
The examinations are underway across 59 districts of the country, covering three specific subjects. The tests started at 10:00 am.
Today, eight general education boards are conducting the Physics (theoretical) 2nd Paper for the Science stream, Accounting 2nd Paper for the Business Studies stream, and Logic 2nd Paper for the Humanities stream.
The Arabic 2nd Paper under the Madrasah Education Board and the Business Organisation & Management-2 paper under the Technical Education Board are also being held.
Meanwhile, examinations across five districts under the Chittagong education board, alongside its corresponding madrasah and technical boards, have been suspended due to the prevailing flood situation.
On the other hand, in line with prior announcements, examinees are scheduled to hold a ‘long march’ towards the Ministry of Education following the conclusion of today’s exams.
Owing to the severe flood conditions, the examinations originally scheduled for 13, 15, and 16 July in the Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Bandarban districts under the Chittagong education board had already been postponed.
Earlier on Tuesday, a group of students staged demonstrations and blockaded roads across 13 districts, including the capital, demanding the postponement of the exams.
They urged the authorities to suspend the HSC and equivalent examinations until the crisis caused by heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and floods completely subsided.
They also demanded retakes for the students who failed to appear for the exams on 13 July due to hostile weather conditions, alongside the resignation of the Minister for Education and the Primary and Mass Education.