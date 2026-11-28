ICBC 2026: Conference ends with calls for inclusive humane and sustainable future through interdisciplinary dialogue
The day-long concluding in-person session of the Multidisciplinary Biennial International Conference on “Bridging Cultures: Advanced Discourses” (ICBC 2026) was held recently at the auditorium of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK), Dhaka, with the participation of distinguished academics, researchers and intellectuals from home and abroad.
The programme featured keynote speeches, plenary sessions, a special Bangla session and the launch of two creative books.
The day’s proceedings began with an opening session in the morning on Thursday (26 November). The session was inaugurated by Professor Dr Mostofa Sarwar, Professor Emeritus of the University of New Orleans, USA.
Professor Dr Khaliquzzaman Elias presided over the session, which was moderated by Professor Dr Rahman M. Mahbub, Chair of the Conference.
The keynote speakers were Professor Dr Mostofa Sarwar, Professor Dr Khaliquzzaman Elias, Professor Dr Shamsad Mortuza and Professor Mashrur Shahid Hossain. The plenary sessions featured speeches by Professor Dr Maswood Akhter, Professor Dr Sarker Hasan Al Zayed, Ms Shahnaj Parvin, Ms Tina Nandi, Professor Dr M. Maniruzzaman, Professor Dr Laizu Nasrin, Professor Dr Mohit Ul Alam, Professor Dr Md. Masood Imran, Professor Dr Shamim Reza, Professor Rokhsana Chowdhury, Raju Alaudin and Professor Dr Anirudha Kahaly, among other distinguished academics and researchers.
In his keynote speech, “The Architecture of Synergy: Bridging Cultures of Science, Liberal Arts, and Human Purpose in the AI Era,” Professor Dr Mostofa Sarwar highlighted the need to integrate science, technology and the humanities in the age of artificial intelligence.
He emphasised that technological innovation must be grounded in human values, ethics, empathy and social responsibility, calling for a meaningful connection between the sciences and the liberal arts.
In another keynote speech, “Translating Nikos Kazantzakis through a Second Language,” Professor Dr Khaliquzzaman Elias examined the linguistic and interpretive challenges, as well as the creative possibilities, of translating the works of Greek writer Nikos Kazantzakis into Bangla through English as an intermediary language.
Translation should be viewed not merely as the transfer of meaning between languages but also as an independent form of creative literary practice, he argued.
Professor Mashrur Shahid Hossain, in his keynote speech titled “Orature Meets Cyberture: How the Once-Homebody Gen is Riding the Digital Seascape,” explored the relationship between oral traditions, cyber-culture and the digital communication practices of Generation Z, including forms of expression shaped by artificial intelligence.
He highlighted the importance of intergenerational dialogue in understanding young people’s creativity, resistance and aspirations for social change in the digital age.
Among the plenary presentations, Professor Dr Maswood Akhter delivered a talk titled “Doing English in Bangladesh: Socio-Political and Ethical Questions.”
He critically examined the practice of English language and literature in postcolonial Bangladesh, addressing colonial memory, linguistic dominance and the relationship between Bangla and English.
Professor Maswood Akhter also stressed the role of English education in developing professional competence, critical and decolonial thinking, social justice and a more sustainable and humane society.
Professor Dr Md. Masood Imran, in his plenary presentation titled “Mnemonic Hegemony and the Hyperreal Past: Problematising Institutionalised Nationalism in Bangladesh’s Textbooks and Museums,” analysed how nationalist narratives are constructed in textbooks and museums in Bangladesh.
He discussed how the histories of Indigenous communities, Bihari communities and marginalised political groups are often overlooked or obscured in institutional historical narratives.
He called for decolonised, inclusive and plural approaches to history and cultural heritage.
Following a special Bangla session, one of the highlights of the conference was a book presentation and unveiling ceremony featuring a creative book authored by Professor Dr Mostofa Sarwar and another book by Professor Dr Rahman M. Mahbub on Professor Dr Khaliquzzaman Elias.
The event was attended by keynote and plenary speakers, along with distinguished editors and publishers.
The conference concluded with a vote of thanks on behalf of the organising committee, followed by the formal closing ceremony. Reflecting on the vision and objectives of ICBC 2026, Conference Chair, Professor Dr Rahman M. Mahbub remarked, “Aristotle once said, ‘The purpose of knowledge is action, not knowledge.’ To me, this means that knowledge should not remain confined to books, classrooms, or academic discussions. It should guide our actions, improve human lives, solve problems, and make our world a better place. This is, indeed, one of the guiding philosophies of ICBC.”
“A conference of this kind is not merely a gathering of academics; it creates a shared intellectual space where diverse disciplines, cultures and perspectives can engage beyond their boundaries to explore pathways towards an inclusive, humane and sustainable future” he elaborated.
ICBC 2026 was jointly organised by the Department of English Language and Literature, City University, IBC Foundation, and IDEAS: International Journal of Literature, Arts, Science & Culture.
The conference served as an important platform for interdisciplinary dialogue and international academic collaboration across literature, culture, language, the humanities and the sciences.