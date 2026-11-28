The day-long concluding in-person session of the Multidisciplinary Biennial International Conference on “Bridging Cultures: Advanced Discourses” (ICBC 2026) was held recently at the auditorium of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK), Dhaka, with the participation of distinguished academics, researchers and intellectuals from home and abroad.

The programme featured keynote speeches, plenary sessions, a special Bangla session and the launch of two creative books.

The day’s proceedings began with an opening session in the morning on Thursday (26 November). The session was inaugurated by Professor Dr Mostofa Sarwar, Professor Emeritus of the University of New Orleans, USA.

Professor Dr Khaliquzzaman Elias presided over the session, which was moderated by Professor Dr Rahman M. Mahbub, Chair of the Conference.