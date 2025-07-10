SSC results: 73.69pc pass in Jessore board
A total of 15,410 students obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025 from Jessore board. Of them, 7,038 were male students and 8,372 were female.
The passing rate from the board is 73.69 per cent. A total of 138,851 students appeared in this year’s SSC and equivalent exams from Jashore board. Of them, 68,484 were male and 70,367 were female.
Of the examinees from the board, 102,319 students passed the exam including 46,587 male and 55,732 female students, according to the Jessore Education Board.
Earlier, the results were published around 2:00 pm today, Thursday.
Overall, the pass rate and students who obtained GPA-5 have decreased this year in the country. A total of 139,032 students obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025. The average passing rate in this year is 68.45 per cent.