British Council launches global Safeguarding Toolkit

The scale of the challenge is well evidenced. UNICEF estimates that around 150 million students aged 13–15 report experiencing peer-to-peer violence in or around school globally. UNICEF and the ITU report that one in three internet users worldwide is a child, increasing exposure to exploitation and manipulation online. The World Health Organization estimates that one in seven adolescents lives with a mental health condition—often intersecting with safeguarding concerns in school settings.

Yet the persistent gap is not awareness; it is implementation. Many schools have safeguarding policies, but everyday decision-making can vary.

Stephen Forbes, Country Director Bangladesh, British Council, said: “Safeguarding cannot depend on individual instinct or isolated expertise. It operates in context and community. What can help are clear roles, reliable recording, shared thresholds and consistent routes for escalation—so concerns are recognised early and acted on proportionately. This Toolkit is designed to help translate safeguarding policy into everyday practice.”