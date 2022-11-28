SSC results published, pass rate 87.44pc

Education minister Dipu Moni would unveil the detailed results at a press briefing at International Mother’s Language Institute in the city.

The results, however, were published at educational institutions and websites of the educational boards after 12:00 pm.

The results can be known by submitting the roll number, registration number, name of the exam, exam year and education board on this website.

Besides, the students can learn their results by sending SMS. For this the students have to type SSC<>first three letters of the board’s name<>roll no.<>passing year and send to 16222. For example – SSC DHA 123456 2022. The results will be sent in the return SMS.