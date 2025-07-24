RUCSU election schedule on 28 July

The schedule for the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (RUCSU) elections will be announced on 28 July.

This information was disclosed today in a notification signed by the chief election commissioner of the RUCSU elections, professor Md Amzad Hossain.

According to the notification, as per the decision of the RUCSU Election Commission 2025, the election schedule will be announced at the Senate Building on 28 July at 3:00pm.

The schedule will be available on the RU website after the announcement.