Students of 7 colleges reject proposed university's ordinance

Students of Dhaka College and six other affiliated colleges in the capital on Saturday demanded the immediate withdrawal of the draft ordinance for the proposed Dhaka Central University, calling it unsuitable and unreasonable for preserving the colleges’ distinct identity, heritage, and academic progress.

They said this at a press conference organized by general students at Dhaka College.

They said that to safeguard the autonomy of the seven colleges and improve the quality of education, a new university must be established following international standards modeled after Oxford University.

They stressed the need for administrative and financial independence for the colleges, along with their own governing bodies and resources.