Learning the NASA way at a school in Narayanganj, just for Tk 300
The first rays of dawn had yet to fully light up the narrow lanes of Nowadda when the silence of the morning was broken by the cheerful giggles of children.
Some carried books, some had bags on their shoulders, others held their friends' hands as they hurried towards school. Their eyes sparkled with excitement, as if they were setting out in search of hidden treasure.
Such a scene greeted this correspondent one morning recently at Reaz Public School, located in Nowadda area of Nabiganj under Bandar upazila of Narayanganj. This school is more than just a brick-and-mortar building, it is a symbol of new hope.
Children from low and middle-income families are receiving quality education here for only 300 taka a month. Plus, they get uniforms, shoes, bags, and books for free. To the children, this school feels like a stairway to their dreams.
The beginning
Reaz Public School was established in early 2023 as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme of the Epyllion Group. Built on 50 decimals of land in Nowadda, the five-storey modern school building was founded by Epyllion Group’s chairman, Reaz Uddin Al-Mamoon.
With open fields, greenery all around, and classrooms full of light and air, the school encourages children to look beyond textbooks and discover a vast world outside. It is, in every sense, a lively learning environment.
At this school, studying does not mean rote memorisation. “We don’t just read books. In our ‘Little Scientists Club’ we build robots, do art, and solve problems with mathematics. It feels like playing,” said class-seven student Rima Akter.
Currently, 192 students are enrolled at the school from nursery to class seven. Each class accommodates a maximum of 24 students, with 10 teachers in total. Academic mentors oversee the children’s progress, and additional support classes are arranged for those who face difficulties.
Meanwhile, talented students form self-learning groups where they teach one another. The teaching methods here are unconventional.
Reaz Public School is recognised as the official site of NASA Astro Camp Community Partners Program (ACCP) in Bangladesh. Teachers here have received training from NASA to conduct ACCP camps at the school.
A new approach to learning
Rafi Hasan, a class-five student, enjoys ‘Movie Night’ the most, where they watch films and then discuss their lessons. It makes learning feel like a story, not something to memorise, he said.
At NASA’s Astro Camp we discovered our students in a whole new light. Those who struggle under the traditional education system displayed incredible creativity and talent here.Mohaiimilun Hossain Sanjani, administrative coordinator and assistant teacher, Reaz Public School
Class seven student Jannat Noor shared, “After taking part in the Astro Camp, I’ve developed a deep interest towards space. I dream of becoming a successful NASA scientist one day, and I want to prepare myself to achieve that.”
Academic coordinator at the school Raisul Islam told Prothom Alo, “We want children to learn cheerfully, not in fear. Our goal is to nurture them as global citizens.”
Administrative coordinator and assistant teacher Mohaiimilun Hossain Sanjani said, “At NASA’s Astro Camp we discovered our students in a whole new light. Those who struggle under the traditional education system displayed incredible creativity and talent here.”
“If children are given modern opportunities, one day they can turn their dream of conquering space into reality,” he added.
Parents’ trust
The school’s curriculum not only emphasises academic performance but also learning life skills. Through life skills workshops, children learn emotional control, communication, and time management.
Meanwhile in the ‘Math Magician Club’, they apply mathematics to solve real-life problems. Parents have also placed full trust in these initiatives.
Jahanara Begum, a homemaker from Kushiyara area said that for families like hers, enrolling children in such a good school would not have been possible otherwise. For just 300 taka a month, students here get everything including uniforms, shoes, bags, and books, she said.
Another parent, Ataur Rahman noted, “Many children from poor families are receiving international-standard education here for a minimal cost. That is a huge blessing for us.”
Our aim is not just to run a school, but to change the society as a whole. Reaz Public School is a step towards that change.Nazmul Hasan, assistant general manager of CSR department at Epyllion Group
National success and recognition
Thanks to its innovative approach to education, Reaz Public School has already achieved success on the national stage in a short span of time. Students have excelled in the Bangla literature Olympiad, Jolchiobi art competition organised by the faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University, as well as in math and science Olympiads.
The school’s partnership with NASA’s Astro Camp program has also created opportunities of participation in international camps.
Nazmul Hasan, assistant general manager of CSR department at Epyllion Group, told Prothom Alo, “Our aim is not just to run a school, but to change the society as a whole. Reaz Public School is a step towards that change.”
As children run towards the school in the morning light, it feels as though this is more than just a school, it is a new dawn. Here, future dreamers are being nurtured, learning the skills to change the world, in classrooms filled with air, light, and hope.