Learning the NASA way at a school in Narayanganj, just for Tk 300

The first rays of dawn had yet to fully light up the narrow lanes of Nowadda when the silence of the morning was broken by the cheerful giggles of children.

Some carried books, some had bags on their shoulders, others held their friends' hands as they hurried towards school. Their eyes sparkled with excitement, as if they were setting out in search of hidden treasure.

Such a scene greeted this correspondent one morning recently at Reaz Public School, located in Nowadda area of Nabiganj under Bandar upazila of Narayanganj. This school is more than just a brick-and-mortar building, it is a symbol of new hope.

Children from low and middle-income families are receiving quality education here for only 300 taka a month. Plus, they get uniforms, shoes, bags, and books for free. To the children, this school feels like a stairway to their dreams.