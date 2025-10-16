HSC and equivalent exam results published, average pass rate 58.83pc

The results of the 2025 HSC and equivalent examinations have been published, with an average pass rate of 58.83 per cent.

The results were released simultaneously by 11 education boards across the country at 10:00 am today, Thursday.

Professor Khandaker Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, announced the results.

Students can now access their HSC results through the websites of the education boards, all examination centres, educational institutions, and via SMS.

This year, a total of 1,251,111 students appeared for the examination under 11 education boards.