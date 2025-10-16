HSC and equivalent exam results published, average pass rate 58.83pc
The results of the 2025 HSC and equivalent examinations have been published, with an average pass rate of 58.83 per cent.
The results were released simultaneously by 11 education boards across the country at 10:00 am today, Thursday.
Professor Khandaker Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, announced the results.
Students can now access their HSC results through the websites of the education boards, all examination centres, educational institutions, and via SMS.
This year, a total of 1,251,111 students appeared for the examination under 11 education boards.
How to check results
Results can be downloaded from the “Result” corner of the respective education board’s website by selecting the board and entering the institution’s EIIN. All education boards have this option available for institutions to download their result sheets using their EIIN.
Examinees can also collect their results from their respective educational institutions through the integrated website of the education boards or the specific website of their board.
Students can obtain their results via SMS by sending a message to the designated short code 16222. After the results are published, they need to type HSC Board Name (first three letters) Roll Year and send it to 16222.
Example: Type HSC Dha 123456 2024 and send to 16222.
According to a notice from the education board, results will not be available at the education board offices, the education ministry, or newspaper offices.
This year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations began on 26 June. The written tests ended on 19 August, while the practical exams were held from 21 to 31 August. A total of 1,251,111 students appeared for the exams under 11 education boards this year.