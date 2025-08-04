48th BCS: Schedule for viva of 864 candidates published
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the schedule for the viva voce of candidates who have provisionally passed the written test for the post of Assistant Surgeon in the 48th BCS (Special) Examination-2025.
In the third phase, a total of 864 candidates will sit for the viva voce from 17 August to 21 August.
According to the notice issued on Sunday by the PSC, the viva voce will be held at the PSC headquarters in Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka. The oral exams will begin at 10:00am each day.
According to the schedule, viva of 216 candidates will be taken on 17 August, 128 candidates on 18 August, 144 candidates on 19 August, 162 candidates on 20 August, and 216 candidates 21 August.
Candidates must download and fill out BPSC Form-1 from the commission’s website and submit it on the day of the oral exam along with all necessary documents, such as academic certificates, age verification documents, National ID card, attested photographs, BMDC registration certificate, etc. They must be present at the venue with all documents at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.
Additionally, candidates must fill out BPSC Form-3 online and submit two printed copies of the form to the interview board on the day of the oral exam.
No interview letters will be sent by post. Candidates must download their interview letters from the BPSC website. Exam dates will not be changed without valid documentation.
A total of 5,206 candidates passed the written (MCQ-type) exam of the 48th BCS (special), which had 41,025 participants. The government plans to recruit 3,000 physicians through this BCS. BPSC had earlier announced that the 48th Special BCS would be on 300 marks—200 for the written MCQ exam and 100 for the oral exam.