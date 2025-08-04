48th BCS: Schedule for viva of 864 candidates published

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the schedule for the viva voce of candidates who have provisionally passed the written test for the post of Assistant Surgeon in the 48th BCS (Special) Examination-2025.

In the third phase, a total of 864 candidates will sit for the viva voce from 17 August to 21 August.

According to the notice issued on Sunday by the PSC, the viva voce will be held at the PSC headquarters in Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka. The oral exams will begin at 10:00am each day.