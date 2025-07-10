SSC exam results to be published at 2pm today, here’s how to get it

The results will be sent to the preregistered number immediately after the publication of the results.

The students of the technical education board will have to type SSC [space] TEC [space] Roll number [space] Exam year and send it to 16222.

All the exam centres and educational institutions will have to collect the results from the website. And, the students can collect their results from the respective education board’s website.

No results will be available on the websites of the education ministry and newspapers.