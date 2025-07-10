SSC exam results to be published at 2pm today, here’s how to get it
The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published today, Thursday.
According to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Education Board Coordination Committee, the results of the SSC and equivalent examinations under the Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur, and Mymensingh Boards of Secondary and Higher Education, the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board, and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board will be released at 2:00 pm through the respective education board websites, all examination centres or institutions, and by SMS.
How students can get their results
Students can get their results by entering the required details on the official website of the Dhaka Education Board: www.educationboardresults.gov.bd
Alternatively, results can be obtained via SMS. To do so, students must go to their cell phone’s message option and type: SSC [space] First three letters of the education board’s name [space] Roll number [space] Exam year, and send the SMS to 16222. For example: SSC DHA 123456 2025
A return message will confirm the result.
Students of the madrasah education board will have to complete a preregistration to get their results. To complete the preregistration, they will have to send a message to 16222 writing, Dakhil [space] MAD [space] Roll number [space] Exam year. For example, Dakhil MAD 123456 2025.
The results will be sent to the preregistered number immediately after the publication of the results.
The students of the technical education board will have to type SSC [space] TEC [space] Roll number [space] Exam year and send it to 16222.
All the exam centres and educational institutions will have to collect the results from the website. And, the students can collect their results from the respective education board’s website.
No results will be available on the websites of the education ministry and newspapers.
The SSC and equivalent exams this year began on 10 April. A total of 1,928,970 students, both regular and irregular, registered for the exams. This is around 100,000 fewer than in 2024.
However, a higher number of candidates were absent this year. For example, as many as 26,928 students were absent on the first day of the exams under the 11 education boards, despite having completed registration.