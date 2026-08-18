Thakurgaon's first private university gets approval
Eco University of Science and Technology, a new private university, has been approved in Thakurgaon and will be established in the East Nargun area of Thakurgaon Sadar.
With this, the number of approved private universities in the country will rise to 117.
The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education issued an order approving the establishment of the university yesterday, Monday.
Founder and Chairman of the university Muhammad Shahid Uz Zaman was informed of the decision through a letter.
Among the conditions imposed on the university is that its provisional approval will be valid for seven years. The proposed university must have its own or rented building with a minimum floor area of 25,000 square feet. It must have at least three faculties and a minimum of six departments under those faculties.
At least Tk 15 million must be deposited in a reserve fund in the university’s name with any scheduled bank. The university will have to comply with a total of 31 such conditions.
Muhammad Shahid Uz Zaman said the university would not be limited to awarding degrees but would serve as a hub for developing skilled human resources, conducting modern research and nurturing young entrepreneurs. Its core philosophy has been defined as: "From education to skills, from skills to innovation, and from innovation to employment."
The government began approving the establishment of private universities in Bangladesh in 1992.
Earlier, the government approved the establishment of a public university named Thakurgaon University and a new government medical college in Thakurgaon.