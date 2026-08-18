Thakurgaon's first private university gets approval

Eco University of Science and Technology, a new private university, has been approved in Thakurgaon and will be established in the East Nargun area of Thakurgaon Sadar.

With this, the number of approved private universities in the country will rise to 117.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education issued an order approving the establishment of the university yesterday, Monday.

Founder and Chairman of the university Muhammad Shahid Uz Zaman was informed of the decision through a letter.