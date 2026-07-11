Education

HSC exams under Chattogram Board postponed until 16 July

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Many areas in the Chattogram division are now waterlogged due to several days of heavy rain. As a result, the HSC and equivalent exams under the Chattogram Education Board have been postponed.Photo: Prothom Alo

All HSC and equivalent (including Madrasa and Technical Board) exams under the Chattogram Education Board have been postponed due to adverse weather and flood conditions until 16 July.

Prime Minister's Advisor for Education and Primary and Mass Education, Mahdi Amin, has made the announcement.

He stated that the decision was made based on discussions with Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon and the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts.

The districts under the Chattogram Board include Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, and Khagrachari.

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