HSC exams under Chattogram Board postponed until 16 July
All HSC and equivalent (including Madrasa and Technical Board) exams under the Chattogram Education Board have been postponed due to adverse weather and flood conditions until 16 July.
Prime Minister's Advisor for Education and Primary and Mass Education, Mahdi Amin, has made the announcement.
He stated that the decision was made based on discussions with Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon and the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts.
The districts under the Chattogram Board include Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, and Khagrachari.