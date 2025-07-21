49th BCS circular published, 683 to be recruited in education cadres
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published circular of 49th Bangladesh Civil Service (Special) examinations on Monday, calling applications from eligible candidates to fill up a total of 683 vacant posts in education cadre.
The previous 48th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) circular was also a special one to recruit physicians.
Online application instructions
The BPSC published the detailed instructions on online application for 49th BCS (special) examination 2025 and the payment of application fees. Candidate can apply through official websites of BPSC or Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.
Application for the 49th special BCS examinations will open online at 12:00 pm on 22 July and close at 6:00 pm on 22 August.
To be eligible to apply for the 49th special BCS, a candidate must be between 21 and 32 from 1 July 2025.
Application process
Applicants must verify the information of School Secondary Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examinations at the beginning of application; and this information will be verified automatically from the database of the education boards.
Application form has three main parts— personal information, educational information and cadre choice.
Applicants must upload a recent colour photo (300x300 pixel and maximum 100kb) and a signature (300x800 pixel and maximum 60kb). No black and white picture will be accepted and the photo must be taken no more than three months.
After filling up the application form and uploading images successfully, applicants will get an Applicants Copy with User ID, and applicants must save it or make a printout.
Application fee, payment
An application fee for general candidates is Tk 200, and, for ethnic minority community, persons with disability and third gender candidates is Tk 50. Payment of application fee must be made through Teletalk prepaid number. Details on application fee and payment are available on the BPSC’s instructions.
Things to know
No correction to application form can be made after payment is completed.
Candidates can seek technical assistance by calling 01555555149, 01555555150, 01555555151 and 01555555152 during office hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm or can email to [email protected].
Details on application, process of application, fees and payment are available here.