Reopening of educational institutions still uncertain: Dipu Moni

The education ministry is yet to decide whether it would open the schools and colleges or extend the shutdown. However, it hopes to make a decision before 14 November.

Education minister Dipu Moni said this on Wednesday while attending a virtual program of the unveiling of a survey on online education conducted by Bangladesh Education Reporters’ Forum.

The study shows that 42% of secondary level and 58% higher secondary level students are taking part in online education.

And internet cost has gone up to Tk1,000 for 54% of students and 94% of participants have access to smartphones.