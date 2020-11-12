Reopening of educational institutions still uncertain: Dipu Moni

The education ministry is yet to decide whether it would open the schools and colleges or extend the shutdown. However, it hopes to make a decision before 14 November.
Education minister Dipu Moni said this on Wednesday while attending a virtual program of the unveiling of a survey on online education conducted by Bangladesh Education Reporters’ Forum.
The study shows that 42% of secondary level and 58% higher secondary level students are taking part in online education.
And internet cost has gone up to Tk1,000 for 54% of students and 94% of participants have access to smartphones.
Closure of educational institutions
Earlier on 29 October, the government extended the closure of educational institutions until 14 November to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The previously announced shutdown ended on 31 October.
No annual exams for secondary school students
The government has decided not to hold any annual exam for secondary school students this year due to the pandemic.
Also, the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) exams will not be held this time.
“No exam will be held this year and the students will be promoted to the next class without taking any test. A decision about awarding certificates will be taken later,” Dipu Moni said on 21 October.
No HSC exam this year
Meanwhile, the government also decided not to hold any Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams this year.
Also, there will be no Primary Education Completion (PEC), and equivalent Ebtedayee exam for 2020, and the students will be promoted to the next class through class assessments instead.
UGC directives for online education
On 7 May, the University Grants Commission (UGC) published a guideline on conducting courses online, including teaching, arranging exams, making assessments, and also private university admission tests.