Together for Tomorrow: Wendler Interlining empowers underprivileged students

Wendler Interlining Bangladesh Ltd organised a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme titled ‘Together for Tomorrow’ at Obhizatrik School, located in the remotest area called Charlata Island and run by the charity organisation, ‘Obhizatrik Foundation’.

This initiative demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainability and community support. The event aimed to provide essential goods to underprivileged students, reports a press release.

Wendler Inside, a German-based global multinational company, supports the textile supply chain by providing solutions and manufacturing interlining and tapes. With over 180 years of global operations, the company has established itself as a leader in the industry.